Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov starts paying official visit to Iran

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov started his official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran. The visit takes place at the invitation of the Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hussein Dehgan. Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Within the framework of the visit, a number of meetings with the political and military leadership of Iran are planned to be held. During the meetings, the sides will discuss the issues of bilateral military cooperation and will exchange views on regional security issues.