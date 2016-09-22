 Top
    Date of visit of Kazakhstan President to Azerbaijan named

    Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan said at a session of the intergovernmental commission in Astana

    Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on October 12. Report informs referring to KazTAG, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev said at the 13th session of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Astana.

    According to N. Aliyev, fraternal relations between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan "are the two pillars on which hold all the political, economic and friendly relations" of the two independent states.

    As Report previously informed, N. Nazarbayev's visit was planned for autumn.

