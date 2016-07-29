 Top
    Daily Express: Azerbaijan is in the list of countries with some level of known terrorist threat

    The British Daily Express made a rating of the European countries in terms of security for tourists

    Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ British Daily Express was rated safest countries in Europe for tourists. Report informs, the data are based on information from the UK Foreign Office and are a sort of recommendation for the British, who have decided to relax this summer abroad.

    The list with the high level of terrorist activity includes such European countries like Spain, UK, Turkey, Belgium, France, Germany and Russia.

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Italy, Greece, Denmark, Sweden, Kazakhstan, Macedonia, Austria, Cyprus and Bosnia and Herzegovina joined the list of countries with some level of terrorist activity.

    The list of countries with a low level of terrorist threat includes Albania, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Croatia, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia.

    As the countries with a few risk of terrorist activity were recognized Andorra, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Poland, San Marino, Slovenia and Switzerland.

