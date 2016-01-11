Baku discusses cyber security issues

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Winter session of NATO International School in Azerbaijan (NISA) started in Baku.

Report informs this year winter session devoted to issues of cybersecurity and fighting cybercrime.

Initially, the event participants were given general information about the importance of cybersecurity.It was noted that the damage caused by cybercrime committed every year in the world is estimated at several billion dollars.

Later, discussions were held on the panel on "political issues related to cyber security," "legal framework for cyber security", "cyber security, cyber attacks, risks and challenges", etc.

The session was attended by a number of heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan.

The winter session will end on January 15.