Azerbaijan and Lithuania discussed cooperation in justice sphere

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Lithuania Hasan Mammadzade met with the Minister of Justice of Lithuania Juozas Bernatonis.

Report was told by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Lithuania, the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, inter-parliamentary relations, the cooperation in the field of justice in regional and international organizations were discussed at the meeting.

Noting the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania in all fields year after year, H.Mamedzade stated that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its relations with Lithuania as one of the important partners.

The Ambassador also informed Y.Bernatonisa about ongoing large-scale reforms in the country in the field of justice under the Azerbaijani President's leadership.

During the meeting, the Ambassador mentioned the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and spoke about the constructive position of Azerbaijan in resolving the conflict, as well as, Armenia's occupation policy which is contrary to international legal norms and principles. Then the sides exchanged views on the current processes taking place in the region.