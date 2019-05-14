FM: Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU is developing successfully

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/b288bb2866c7d94da867c8ca4216428e/a3ca1a82-0441-49fd-b6c5-258f298305ca_292.jpg

"Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union is developing successfully," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

According to the special correspondent of Report News Agency, he spoke at the panel "The 10th anniversary of the Eastern partnership: Achievements and challenges in achieving concrete results" held within the framework of the high-level conference on the decade of the Eastern partnership program held in Brussels.

"The EU is the main investor in the economy of Azerbaijan, so I think our cooperation is developing successfully. We are negotiating a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU. I can openly say that this process is not easy. We are trying to negotiate as quickly as possible. In fact, every week we hold video bridges which facilitate the adoption of the document as soon as possible. I think this document is very important."