Consul General of Azerbaijan held a meeting with chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of US Congress

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Consul General Nasimi Aghayev was delighted today to meet with Congressman Ed Royce, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives, in his California district office.

Report was informed in Consulate General of Azerbaijan, the Consul General discussed the strong friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the U.S., as well as Azerbaijan's contributions to the energy security and independence of America's allies in Europe and lsrael. The long-standing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan was also discussed at the meeting.

The Consul General thanked the Congressman for his constant interest in the resolution of this conflict and establishment of the peace in the region. Speaking of the latest deadly clashes in Karabakh, Aghayev stressed that these tragic armed confrontations showed once again the tremendous vulnerability of the current status quo in the conflict zone and vividly highlighted the urgent need for the soonest resolution of the conflict, which has brought so much suffering to both peoples. Informing the Congressman about the latest peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Aghayev noted that a comprehensive settlement of the conflict based on international law will make sure that such tragic armed clashes are not repeated and enduring peace is established between both nations. Mentioning the upcoming inaugural visit of Pope Benedict XVI to Azerbaijan, the Consul General also highlighted his country’s deep-rooted traditions of interfaith harmony and tolerance that continue to make it possible for Muslims, Christians and Jews to live in peace, dignity and mutual respect in Azerbaijan.