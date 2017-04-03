 Top
    Close photo mode

    Consul General: No Azerbaijanis among victims in St. Petersburg

    Sultan Gasimov: We are in contact with the relevant services

    Moscow. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ According to the preliminary data received from the scene, no Azerbaijanis are reported among the dead and wounded during the explosions in the St. Petersburg metro. 

    Report’s Russian Bureau was told by Azerbaijan`s Consul General to Saint Petersburg Sultan Gasimov: “We are in contact with the relevant services and will be informed about the news". He noted that the investigation team is working on the site of the explosion.

    According to information, 5 people were killed and 55 people were injured as a result twin blast.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi