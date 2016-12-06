Chairman: OSCE PA tries to create platform for meetings between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ In Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE, we are always trying to create a platform on which parliamentarians from different countries, not only from Ukraine and Russia, as well as Armenia and Azerbaijan could meet, and we would start this process."

Report informs, Vice- President of the OSCE PA Christine Mouton said in an interview with TASS.

Speaking of the Minsk agreements between Russia and Ukraine, she noted that steps must be taken from both sides, "because at the moment it seems that, their implementation has stalled and there is no progress."