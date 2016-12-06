 Top
    Chairman: OSCE PA tries to create platform for meetings between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    'Steps must be taken on the part of Russia and Ukraine for implementation of the Minsk agreements'

    Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ In Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE, we are always trying to create a platform on which parliamentarians from different countries, not only from Ukraine and Russia, as well as Armenia and Azerbaijan could meet, and we would start this process."

    Report informs, Vice- President of the OSCE PA Christine Mouton said in an interview with TASS.

    Speaking of the Minsk agreements between Russia and Ukraine, she noted that steps must be taken from both sides, "because at the moment it seems that, their implementation has stalled and there is no progress."

