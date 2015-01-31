Chairman of State Duma: In PACE Azerbaijan voted in favor of justice and common sense

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the parliamentary delegation of Azerbaijan in PACE voted in favor of justice and common sense. Report informs referring to "Vesti kavkaza", the chairman of the State Duma of Russia Sergei Naryshkin said that today on the TV channel "Vesti 24", commenting on the vote on Russia within the framework of winter session of the PACE.

Chairman of the State Duma cited parliamentary delegation of Azerbaijan as an example of one-third of the PACE, which are not amenable to political pressure and vote as they want themselves."The third part of the PACE, relatively one-third - a solid, sensible and honest people and parliamentarians, members of which everyone understands and vote for justice, not afraid to vote for justice. For example, a full range of our friends and colleagues of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation voted as they see fit, in favor of justice and common sense in favor of democracy", Sergey Naryshkin said.

As a result of voting during the session of the PACE Russia lost the right to vote and left the Assembly for year.