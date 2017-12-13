Çavuşoğlu: We must call other countries to recognize E. Jerusalem as Palestine capital

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We, who are recognizing the East Jerusalem as Palestine capital, must encourage other countries to recognize Palestine on the basis of its 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Report informs citing the Anadolu, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said at today's Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul.

Notably, Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov is attending the summit.

The ministers discuss agenda of the extraordinary summit on the issue of Jerusalem and final resolution to be adopted at the end.

The OIC Summit will focus on US President Donald Trump's decision recognizing Jerusalem as capital of Israel and situation after the adopted decision.

Notably, on December 6, the US President Donald Tramp recognized Jerusalem as capital of Israel and made a decision to move the country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.