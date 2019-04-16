Caspian Five working group to meet today in Nur-Sultan

The second meeting of the High Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea (HLWG) will be held in Nur-Sultan on April 16-17, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

"During the meeting, it is planned to continue discussions of the draft Agreement on the method of establishing direct baselines in the Caspian Sea, as well as discussing issues related to the implementation of the provisions of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea and the implementation of the agreements and instructions of the Heads of State by results of Fifth Caspian Summit held on August 12 last year in Aktau ", the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by a delegation led by Khalaf Khalafov, head of the Cabinet Office staff and representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the High-level Working Group on the Caspian Sea.

The mechanism of high-level regular five-party consultations was established by a decision of the Presidents of the "Caspian Five" in order to effectively implement the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea and the review cooperation in the Caspian Sea. The Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea was signed at the summit of the Caspian littoral states in Kazakhstan on August 12.

The first meeting of the HLWG was held on in Baku February 19-20, 2019.



