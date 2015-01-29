 Top
    Canadian Parliament member issues statement on "Black January"

    Barry Devolin addressed the participants of the meeting of the House of Commons of Canadian Parliament

    Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ The House of Commons of Canadian Parliament kicked off this weekend after the winter session and held a meeting. Member of the Parliament of Canada, Chairman of Canada-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Barry Devolin issued a statement on "Tragedy of Black January in Azerbaijan" at the meeting. Report was told by Azerbaijani Embassy in Canada.

    The statement says: "As the Chairman of the Canada-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, twice laid a wreath on the memorial erected in memory of the victims in the Alley of Martyrs and listened Azerbaijani friends who witnessed the events of January 20. Joining Azerbaijanis this month, Canadians also commemorate the martyrs and accept that the victims accelerated the end of the Cold War and the Soviet Union."

