"​Black list" of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry includes 435 people

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The "black list" of people illegally visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan was updated on February 20. Currently it includes 435 people.

Report informs, it was stated at a press briefing by the Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmet Hajiyev.

He stressed, that since the compilation of the list, more than 10 people were excluded from it, because they sent the official explanation of the reasons for the illegal visiting Azerbaijani territories. "These applications are considered on an individual basis," said Hajiyev.

He recalled that a visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan without permission of the Azerbaijani side is illegal. Persons included in the list are banned to enter Azerbaijan.

The complete list is available at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry - http://mfa.gov.az/files/file/Arzuolunmaz_sexsler.pdf