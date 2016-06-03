Binali Yildirim invites Ilham Aliyev to opening ceremony of Istanbul's third bridge

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan's friend is our friend, enemy our enemy'.

Report informs, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in the joint press conference held with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

He said that visiting Turkey after terrorist attack in Ankara, which killed dozens of people, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated by Turkish people.

Touching upon Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Prime Minister said that it is time to resolve the conflict: 'There is no mean to extend the settlement, it is time to stop Armenians actions. As Turkey, we continue to observe the process. The international community should give up double standards. This issue will be solved, if Azerbaijani territories liberated.

Why don't European countries bring Khojaly genocide to the agenda? Khojaly genocide has been committed in recent history, not hundred years ago. Why don't they see it? There is a double standard.

Binali Yildirim stated that Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, Istanbul's third bridge will be opened on August 26: 'By means of this visit, I invite you to attend the opening of the bridge connecting Asia and Europe. I wish your participation in the opening'.