Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Bayramov, Saidov discuss Middle East situation

    Foreign policy
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 12:01
    Bayramov, Saidov discuss Middle East situation

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a post on X, Report informs.

    The ministry said the sides discussed allied relations between the two brotherly countries in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as the current security situation in the Middle East.

    They also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Bakhtiyor Saidov
    Ceyhun Bayramov və Bəxtiyor Saidov Yaxın Şərqdəki vəziyyəti müzakirə ediblər
    Джейхун Байрамов и Бахтиёр Саидов обсудили ситуацию на Ближнем Востоке

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