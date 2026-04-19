Bayramov, Saidov discuss Middle East situation
Foreign policy
- 19 April, 2026
- 12:01
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a post on X, Report informs.
The ministry said the sides discussed allied relations between the two brotherly countries in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as the current security situation in the Middle East.
They also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
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