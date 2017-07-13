 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku hosts next meeting of Azerbaijan-Morocco intergovernmental commission in October

    Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco will visit Baku
    © Report .az

    Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ At the end of October, Baku will play host to the regular meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco.

    Report was informed by the the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Azerbaijan, Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission from Morocco, Naser Burita will visit Baku.

    The embassy noted that exact date and program of the event are being worked out.

    From the Azerbaijani side the commission is headed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi