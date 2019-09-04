Baku hosts Russian-Azerbaijani security consultations

Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev discussed the fight against terrorism and extremism, as well as cooperation in cybersecurity with Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan Ramil Usubov in Baku, Report informs citing the TASS.

"During expert consultations held with the participation of representatives of a number of ministries and departments of the two countries, special attention was paid to improving legislation in the field of combating terrorism and extremism, as well as cooperation in the field of information security," the press service of the security Council of Russia said.

Patrushev also congratulated Usubov on his appointment as Secretary of Security Council of Azerbaijan and expressed confidence in continuing the close ties between the two countries through security councils, law enforcement agencies.

The Secretary of the Russian Security Council noted the good pace of economic and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, stressed the importance of implementing joint infrastructure projects on the Russian-Azerbaijani border and further development of military-technical cooperation.