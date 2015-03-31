Baku hosts Azerbaijan, Netherlands ministerial consultations

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosted consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.

Report informs referring to the Dutch embassy in Azerbaijan, Deputy Director General of International Cooperation, André Haspels arrived in Baku for consultations.

During the consultations, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and A. Haspels discussed the current level of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as their development prospects.