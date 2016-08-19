Baku hosting forum of cooperation in public administration between Azerbaijan and Korea

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Holding this forum today is aimed at expansion of the Azerbaijani-Korean relations and exchange of experiences in the field of electronic services.

Report informs, this was stated by the Interior Minister of Korea Hong Yun-Sik at the forum on cooperation in public administration between Azerbaijan and Korea.

In his speech, the minister said that after gaining independence, Korea was unknown to the world, but aimed at the future, the country had made great strides and has become one of the most developed countries. According to him, today in Korea, people can get any state document or permission via the internet without leaving home.

The Minister also expressed confidence that Azerbaijan and Korea would continue working to improve service quality for citizens in the future, as well as hold exchange of views in this field. Having stressed that countries’ strong diplomatic ties were established 25 years ago, the minister expressed his hope that those relations would develop in the future.