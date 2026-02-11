Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Baku and Vilnius to hold Joint Intergovernmental Commission meeting in 2026

    Foreign policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 20:35
    Baku and Vilnius to hold Joint Intergovernmental Commission meeting in 2026

    The next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Lithuania Joint Intergovernmental Commission will be held in 2026.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev announced this at an event dedicated to the Day of the Restoration of the Lithuanian State.

    The deputy foreign minister recalled that, as in previous years, high-level meetings and visits between Azerbaijan and Lithuania were successfully held in 2025.

    "In light of our mutual interest in continuing political dialogue, as well as expanding cooperation in the economic, trade, and humanitarian spheres, reciprocal visits and the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission are planned for this year," Rzayev noted.

    He expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, relations between Baku and Vilnius will continue to strengthen in the coming years for the benefit of both countries and peoples.

    The 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission was held on May 8, 2023, in Vilnius.

