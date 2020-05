Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation headed by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has leaved for an official visit to Georgia. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, during the visit it is scheduled to hold a series of meetings of Mr. Mammadyarov with Georgian officials.

A wide range of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations, covering cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, energy and culture is to be discussed during the meeting.