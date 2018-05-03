Azerbaijani, Ukrainian and Turkish FMs to held trilateral political consultations for the first time

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/49e1a6cc46f002d995608a986322aee8/63fb46c3-15aa-4733-9052-37c1e36e89b6_292.jpg

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Political consultations between Azerbaijani and Ukrainian Foreign Ministries were held, Report was informed by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Political consultations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov from Azerbaijan side and Deputy Foreign Minister, Vasily Bodnar from Ukraine side.

Deputy Minister, Khalaf Khalafov welcomed the Ukrainian delegation and noted that regular consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries are beneficial for the further development of relations. Noting that Azerbaijan and Ukraine are strategic partners, Khalafov particularly stressed interest of the country in deepening cooperation with Ukraine in all spheres.

Bodnar said that the strengthening of strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, as well as regional security is of great importance for Ukraine. In this regard, he expressed confidence that trilateral political consultations between Azerbaijan-Ukraine-Turkey Foreign Ministries to be held for the first time will play a big role. The parties underlined that the political dialogue held at the level of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine gave a powerful impulse to the dynamic development of relations.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the negotiation process, mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.