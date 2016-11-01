Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum starts in Baku

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The 7th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum has today started in Baku.

Report informs, firstly, letters by Azerbaijani and Russian Presidents, Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin, addressed to the attendees of the forum, were read.

Then, speeches planned by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Alexander Cybulski, Russian and Azerbaijani ambassadors, Chief of Khachmaz and Narimanov districts executive powers.

Discussions will be held as part of the round tables. Tourism opportunities of Russian and Azerbaijani regions, tourism projects, development of industrial potentials of the two countries will be presented in the discussions.

In the end, final speeches will be held on the results of the forum.

Notably, the 6th Azerbaijani-Russian Interregional Forum was held in Gabala.