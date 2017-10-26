Azerbaijani President sends letter to PRC Chairman Xi Jinping

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to Xi Jinping, Chairman of the People`s Republic of China, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of members of New Azerbaijan Party, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and all the members of your party on the occasion of successful completion of the 19th Congress of the Community Party of China and your re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

A historical event in the socio-political life of your country, the 19th Congress marked such important decisions as adoption of your new conception relating to renewal of the Communist Party of China, determination of the main directions of its further activity, on the whole, welfare of your people, socio-economic development and the foreign policy line of your country.

It is with immense pleasure that I would like to note that the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People`s Republic of China are bound together by the ties of friendship and cooperation that have good traditions. Today an active dialogue between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Communist Party of China, as the leading political forces of our countries, simultaneously makes an important contribution to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between our nations, deepening our cooperation in all fields and developing Azerbaijani-Chinese relations in general.

I am sure that we will make joint efforts to expand Azerbaijani-Chinese relations, which have deep historical roots, successfully continue our cooperation based on mutual trust and support both in a bilateral format and within international organizations and projects.

On this remarkable day, I once again extend to Your Excellency and all members of the Communist Party of China my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes and wish the friendly people of China welfare and prosperity."