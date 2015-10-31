Azerbaijani President sends letter of condolences to Russian counterpart

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Report informs, the letter reads:

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I have deeply deeply saddened by the news of the collapse of the Russian passenger plane Airbus-321, which led to numerous casualties.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Russia,” the head of state said in his letter.