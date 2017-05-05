Azerbaijani President met with Secretary-General of World Tourism Organization

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Taleb Rifai.

Report informs, the importance of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue was stressed at the meeting, and they said such events contribute to bringing peoples and countries closer to each other. The development of Azerbaijan-UNWTO relations was hailed.

President Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan benefits from UNWTO`s recommendations on development of tourism, adding that the industry is rapidly growing in the country.

They discussed proposals on the opening of new tourist routes, facilitation of visa regime, and the possible launch of special transit flights with the help of Azerbaijan.

The head of state said tourism has been rapidly developing in Azerbaijan in recent years, pointing out wide opportunities in this regard.

President Ilham Aliyev said all conditions were created in Azerbaijan so that tourists feel themselves comfortable here. The head of state said the country`s tourism sector grew 26 per cent in the last four months. President Ilham Aliyev said the flow of tourists contributes to the development of a number of areas in the country.