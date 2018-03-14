Azerbaijani President meets with Turkish Prime Minister - UPDATED

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Binali Yıldırım.
President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.
They then posed together for photographs.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev then had a meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.
Following the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev and Binali Yildirim had a joint dinner.
