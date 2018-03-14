 Top
    Azerbaijani President meets with Turkish Prime Minister - UPDATED

    Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Binali Yıldırım.

    Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

    ***

    President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

    They then posed together for photographs.

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev then had a meeting with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

    Following the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev and Binali Yildirim had a joint dinner.

