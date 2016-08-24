Azerbaijani President expresses his condolences to President of Italy

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Italy, Mr. Sergio Mattarella. Report informs, the text of the letter says:

'Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and large-scale destructions as a result of an earthquake in your country.

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to You, to the bereaved families and loved ones of those who died, to the people of Italy, wish the injured recovery, and hope for the soonest elimination of the tragedy’s consequences'.