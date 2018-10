Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva ended working visit to Turkey on April 15.

Report informs, President and First Lady returned to Baku.

Notably, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have paid working visit to Turkey to attend the 13th summit of the Organization of Islamic cooperation (OIC).