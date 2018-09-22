Azerbaijani President congratulates King of Saudi Arabia

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The letter says:

‘Your Highness,

Dear brother,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and through you all the people of your country on the occasion of Saudi National Day.

On this festive day, I wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia lasting peace and prosperity.