Azerbaijani President congratulates his Moldovan counterpart on the occasion of national holiday

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Azerrbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Moldova, Igor Dodon.
Report informs, text of the letter says:
"Dear Mr President,
On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and to all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Moldova – Independence Day.
I believe that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova will continue developing and expanding in the best interests of our nations.
On this joyful day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Moldova peace and prosperity."
