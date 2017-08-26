Azerbaijani President congratulates his Moldovan counterpart on the occasion of national holiday

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ The President of Azerrbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Moldova, Igor Dodon.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Dear Mr President,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and to all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Moldova – Independence Day.

I believe that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova will continue developing and expanding in the best interests of our nations.

On this joyful day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Moldova peace and prosperity."