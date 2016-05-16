Azerbaijani PM meets with Georgian President

Tbilisi. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade, who is on visit to Georgia, has meet with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili.
Report informs, development prospects of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations, operation of East-West energy corridor, as well as other energy projects, carried out in the region, have been discussed at the meeting.
President Giorgi Margvelashvili said that Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Georgia: 'Georgia is interested in the development and strengthening of these relations'.
Artur Rasi-zade stressed relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia always being at high level as well as development of friendly relations, such energy projects serving interests of both countries.
