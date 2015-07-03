Azerbaijani parliamentarians to attend OSCE PA summer session

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ The head of the Azerbaijani delegation to OSCE PA Bahar Muradova and members of the delegation will participate in the meetings of the structure, comment on issues to be discussed in committees from the standpoint of the interests of Azerbaijan, express their views and make proposals.

Report informs, Azerbaijani parliament delegation headed by Vice-Speaker of the Milli Majlis, head of the delegation of the Azerbaijani Parliament to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Bahar Muradova, will visit Helsinki, Finland on July 4, to attend the OSCE PA summer session.

The meetings of the general committees on democracy, human rights and humanitarian affairs, political affairs and security, on economic affairs, science, technology and environment will be held as part of the 24th summer session of OSCE PA, the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan said July 2.

The draft resolution on “Adherence to the Helsinki principles in inter-state relations across the OSCE area”, whose author is the deputy chairman of the Committee on Political Affairs and Security of the OSCE PA Azay Guliyev, will be presented at these meetings and military-political aspects of security, issues of responsibility in the fight against human trafficking will be discussed.

The draft resolution “Helsinki + 40: Building the OSCE of the future” will be considered at the plenary session, an exchange of views on Russia's obligations within the framework of the OSCE will take place.

The delegation includes chairman of the parliamentary committee on agrarian policy Eldar Ibrahimov, chairman of the parliamentary committee on human rights Rabiyat Aslanova, deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee for regional issues Fattah Heydarov, MP, deputy chairman of the Committee on Political Affairs and Security of the OSCE PA Azay Guliyev and MP Agalar Veliyev.

OSCE PA President Ilkka Kanerva, Secretary General of the structure Spencer Oliver and other officials will give speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee. The financial report will be heard during the committee’s work, a number of organizational issues considered, as well as the new Secretary General of the OSCE PA elected.

The visit will end on July 10.