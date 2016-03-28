Azerbaijani MIA thanks Belarus side for deal on detaining a man in Baku Metro

Baku. 28 March.REPORT.AZ/ One of the main noteworthy points regarding the issue on the citizen of the Republic of Belarus, who wanted to enter the territory of Baku Metro through a ventilation system pipe on March 25, was promptly providing information to each other as well as active cooperation between relevant state authorities of both countries in regard with the detained person.

Report informs, Chief of the press service of Azerbaijan Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), Police Colonel Sadig Gozalov stated that investigation on the fact is underway. He noted that relevant actions on the mentioned person have been carried out in accordance with the requirements of the agreement on corporation, which has been signed between the ministries of the two countries.

MIA Spokesman also expressed his gratitude to the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Belarus for promptly responding surveys of Azerbaijani side on S.Ilyevskiy and close participation in this action.