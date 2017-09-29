 Top
    Azerbaijani MFA: Azerbaijan recognizes and fully supports Iraq's territorial integrity

    'Azerbaijan stands by peaceful settlement of this issue'© Report

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic has commented on the referendum held in Iraq's Kurdistan regional province.

    The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev told Report that Azerbaijan recognizes and fully supports Iraq's territorial integrity.

    H. Hajiyev stressed that Azerbaijan supports peaceful settlement of the issues with the central Iraqi government and Iraq's Kurdistan regional province in the conditions of mutual understanding and dialogue within the Iraqi territorial integrity and sovereignty.

