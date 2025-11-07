Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Venue for signing peace treaty with Armenia can be discussed only after all conditions met
Foreign policy
- 07 November, 2025
- 16:28
For a peace treaty to be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the necessary conditions should first be created, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Report.
"Azerbaijan's key condition for signing the peace treaty is amendments to the Armenian Constitution, whichs retain territorial claims against Azerbaijan. This is indirectly reflected in the Joint Declaration signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the presence of US President Donald Trump," he noted.
According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, only after all conditions are met can discussions begin on the venue for signing the treaty.
Latest News
16:59
Azerbaijan's compulsory health insurance to cover detained foreignersDomestic policy
16:53
Photo
Azerbaijani journalists visit IT Park Uzbekistan branch in UrgenchMedia
16:52
MFA: Azerbaijan signed 10 agreements on diplomatic, service passports in 2025Foreign policy
16:47
Edis Introduces Trendyol"s "Super Shopping Days"Business
16:44
Photo
Photo exhibition about 5th anniversary of Victory opens at Seaside National Park in BakuCulture
16:37
Fulfilling humanitarian obligations key to advancement of peace process – Prosecutor GeneralIncident
16:28
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Venue for signing peace treaty with Armenia can be discussed only after all conditions metForeign policy
16:26
Azerbaijan hopes for soonest opening of Syrian embassy in BakuForeign policy
16:25