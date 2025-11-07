Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Venue for signing peace treaty with Armenia can be discussed only after all conditions met

    Foreign policy
    07 November, 2025
    • 16:28
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Venue for signing peace treaty with Armenia can be discussed only after all conditions met

    For a peace treaty to be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the necessary conditions should first be created, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Report.

    "Azerbaijan's key condition for signing the peace treaty is amendments to the Armenian Constitution, whichs retain territorial claims against Azerbaijan. This is indirectly reflected in the Joint Declaration signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the presence of US President Donald Trump," he noted.

    According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, only after all conditions are met can discussions begin on the venue for signing the treaty.

    XİN: İrəvanla sülh müqaviləsinin imzalanma məkanından müəyyən şərtlər yaradılandan sonra danışmaq olar
    МИД Азербайджана: Место подписания мира с Арменией можно обсудить лишь после выполнения всех условий

