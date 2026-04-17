Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Syria

    Foreign policy
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 11:23
    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Syria

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Syria on its National Day, Report informs.

    "On the occasion of the National Day of Syria, we extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of Syria. Happy National Day, Syria!" the ministry wrote on X.

    Azerbaijan Syria Foreign Ministry
    Azərbaycan XİN Suriyanı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Сирию

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