Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Syria
Foreign policy
- 17 April, 2026
- 11:23
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Syria on its National Day, Report informs.
"On the occasion of the National Day of Syria, we extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of Syria. Happy National Day, Syria!" the ministry wrote on X.
On the occasion of the National Day of Syria, we extend our sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of Syria.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) April 17, 2026
Happy National Day, Syria! 🇦🇿 🇸🇾 @syrianmofaex pic.twitter.com/lE4k2IZDgY
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