Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns terrorist attack in Orlando, U.S.

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has condemned a terrorist attack that took place in Orlando in the United States. Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"We condemn the heinous shooting perpetrated in Orlando, the United States of America on June 12, 2016 which resulted in numerous human causalities and injuries.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the People of the United States of America and the families of those who lost their lives and wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded", said Hikmet Hajiyev, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry .