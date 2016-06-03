Azerbaijani MFA: Bundestag’s so-called Armenian genocide resolution is prejudiced

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ “We consider a so-called Armenian genocide resolution adopted by the German Bundestag as prejudiced and biased. Falsification of history and using it for political aims is unacceptable.”

Report informs, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

He said the Bundestag remained negligent to Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Khojaly genocide, bloody ethnic cleansing against more than one million Azerbaijanis in the occupied territories of the country and Armenia.

“The German parliament adopted a resolution on falsified historical issue that allegedly took place more than a century ago. This is a vivid example of double standards. This step is aimed at confusing the German society and the international community,” H.Hajiyev said.