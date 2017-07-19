Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Hungary

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay an official visit to Hungary next week.

Report informs, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Imre Laszloczki said at a press conference.

Laszloczki noted that the purpose of Mammadyarov's visit to Budapest is the preparation for the visit of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Hungary, which is scheduled for October.

According to him, it is planned to sign about 5-10 bilateral documents during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Hungary.