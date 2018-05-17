Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to attend OIC meeting in Istanbul

© Report/ Firi Salim

Istanbul. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will leave for Istanbul to attend the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), dedicated to the events in Palestine, the Turkish Bureau of Report informs citing the diplomatic sources.

Notably, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan an extraordinary summit of OIC to be held on May 18 in Istanbul, during which the participants will discuss the outbreak of violence on the border of the Gaza Strip.

Notably, as a result of clashes with Israeli soldiers on the border of the Gaza Strip more than 60 Palestinians protesting against opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem were killed. About 3 thousand others were injured.