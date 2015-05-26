Azerbaijani FM: The Eastern Partnership should be equal in rights

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Eastern Partnership should be equal in rights.

Report informs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov said in an interview with "Russia 24", commenting on results of the Riga summit of the Eastern Partnership.

He stressed, Azerbaijan tends to develop relations with the EU at the level of strategic partners. Therefore, Azerbaijan presented officials a draft agreement on strategic partnership at the EU summit. The Minister reminded, Azerbaijan has signed a similar agreement in the bilateral format with 10 countries of the EU.

"Azerbaijan is not satisfied with Association Agreement, because we are not a member of the WTO, and therefore a free trade zone can't refer to Azerbaijan", said Mr. Mammadyarov.