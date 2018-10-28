Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences over Pittsburgh Synagogue attack

© Report

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ / Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Report informs that the Head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva wrote in her Twitter page.

"We’re saddened by atrocious crime in Pittsburg Synagogue. We send our deep condolences to the victims and their families. Together for a better world without hate and violence", - Leyla Abdullayeva wrote.

On October 27, a man opened fire on parishioners of one of the synagogues in Pittsburgh. According to the latest data, 11 people were killed in the shooting in the synagogue.