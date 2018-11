Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll as a result of Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has reached 11.

Report informs citing NBC that the Public Security Department of Pittsburgh reported.

There are children among the victims.

It was also mentioned by the Department that 6 people were injured in the shooting, while 4 of the victims were police officers.

Earlier, US President Donald Tramp said that he followed the situation on the incident.