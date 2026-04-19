Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani diaspora chief visits Mexico

    Foreign policy
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 10:55
    Azerbaijani diaspora chief visits Mexico

    A delegation led by Fuad Muradov, chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, has paid a working visit to the Mexico.

    The information was shared on the committee's account on the X platform, Report informs.

    During the visit, a wreath was laid at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at Azerbaijan's embassy in Mexico, and his memory was honored.

    The delegation also visited the Mexico–Azerbaijan Friendship Park located on Paseo de la Reforma avenue in central Mexico City.

    Fuad Muradov State Committee on Work with Diaspora Mexico
    Azərbaycan rəsmiləri Meksikada səfərdədir
    Официальные лица Азербайджана находятся с визитом в Мексике

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