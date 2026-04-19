Azerbaijani diaspora chief visits Mexico

A delegation led by Fuad Muradov, chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, has paid a working visit to the Mexico.

The information was shared on the committee's account on the X platform, Report informs.

During the visit, a wreath was laid at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at Azerbaijan's embassy in Mexico, and his memory was honored.

The delegation also visited the Mexico–Azerbaijan Friendship Park located on Paseo de la Reforma avenue in central Mexico City.