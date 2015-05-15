Azerbaijani delegation to raise issue of Karabakh settlement at a session of NATO PA

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament, Ziyafat Askarov arrived in Budapest.

Report was told in the Azerbaijani Embassy to Hungary, Z.Askerov will participate in the session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, which opens tomorrow in Budapest.

The delegation led by him also includes MPs Siyavush Novruzov, Tahir Suleymanov, Malahat Ibrahimgizi and Gudrat Hasanguliyev.

During the three-day session, Azerbaijani parliamentarians are going to raise the issue of regional security and issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.