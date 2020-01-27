Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers to discuss Karabakh conflict in Geneva

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will hold their next meeting on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on January 29-30 in Geneva, Report says, citing Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Leyla Abdullayeva.

"Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said earlier that the meeting with his Armenian counterpart would take place at the end of January. In this regard, confirming the information spread earlier, I would like to inform you that on January 29-30, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Geneva," Abdullayeva said.