Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents meet in Istanbul

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

Report informs, they hailed the successful development of the friendly and fraternal ties between the two countries in political, economic and other fields.

The presidents highlighted the importance of regular high-level reciprocal visits and meetings in terms of the strengthening of the bilateral relations.

They noted that the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul contributed to the expansion of international cooperation.

The presidents also exchanged views on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and discussed development of the bilateral ties.