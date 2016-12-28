Azerbaijani and Russian ombudswomen ink cooperation agreement

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts today a conference entitled “Multiculturalism and human rights: equity, cooperation, development” dedicated to 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s independence, “Year of multiculturalism” in Azerbaijan and 15th anniversary of adoption of “Constitutional Law on Human Rights Commissioner of the Republic of Azerbaijan” and foundation of Ombudsman institution.

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs Ali Hasanov, President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Akif Alizade, First Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov, Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev, Azerbaijan`s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Elmira Suleymanova, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children`s Affairs Hijran Huseynova, Chairman of Copyright Agency Kamran Imanov, Chairman of the State Statistics Committee Tahir Budagov, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova, Rector of Baku State University Abel Maharramov, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Fund Gunay Efendiyeva, foreign ambassadors accredited in Azerbaijan, parliamentarians, and heads of religious communities attended the conference.

Human Rights Commissioners of Azerbaijan and Russia, Elmira Suleymanova and Tatyana Moskalova signed bilateral cooperation agreement.